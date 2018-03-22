2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a racier-looking runabout

  • 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
The Corolla Hatchback debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, alongside its bigger sibling, the all-new 2019 RAV4 SUV.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

A car that was initially born as the Scion iM became the Corolla iM after Toyota shuttered its youth brand. 

Now all-new for 2019, this model is simply known as the Toyota Corolla Hatchback.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

The Corolla Hatchback features a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

The Hatchback rides atop a new TNGA platform and features a sport-tuned suspension.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Compared to the outgoing Corolla iM, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback is lower by 1 inch, wider by 1.2 inches and longer by 1.5 inches.

It also features a longer wheelbase as well as broader front and rear tracks.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Pricing and fuel economy figures have not yet been announced.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

The new Corolla Hatchback hits dealers this summer.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

The Corolla Hatchback's front-end styling incorporates "a further evolution of Toyota's Under Priority Catamaran and Keen Look design philosophies."

We're not sure what that means, either, but we do think the car looks good.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Toyota's Entune system has long been an Apple CarPlay holdout, but for 2019, it's finally here.

However, those hoping for Android Auto integration are still out of luck.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

The new hatchback is made of lightweight plastics and features a more steeply sloped rear window for racier looks.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a racier-looking runabout

Published:
