The Corolla Hatchback has debuted at the 2019 New York Auto Show, alongside its bigger sibling, the all-new 2019 RAV4 SUV.
A model that was initially born as the Scion iM became the Corolla iM after Toyota shuttered its youth brand.
Now all-new for 2019, this model is simply known as the Toyota Corolla Hatchback.
The Corolla Hatchback features a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission.
The Hatchback rides atop a new TNGA platform and features a sport-tuned suspension.
Compared to the outgoing Corolla iM, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback is lower by 1 inch, wider by 1.2 inches and longer by 1.5 inches.
It also features a longer wheelbase as well as broader front and rear tracks.
Pricing and fuel economy figures have not yet been announced.
The SE trim will doubtlessly end up being the majority of new Corolla Hatchback models sold.
The Corolla Hatchback's front-end styling incorporates "a further evolution of Toyota's Under Priority Catamaran and Keen Look design philosophies."
We're not sure what that means, either, but we do think the car looks good.
The new Corolla Hatchback hits dealers this summer.
The new hatchback is made of lightweight plastics and features a more steeply sloped rear window for racier looks.
Toyota's Entune system has long been an Apple CarPlay holdout, but for 2019, it's finally here.
However, those hoping for Android Auto integration are still out of luck.
