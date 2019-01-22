2019 Toyota Camry: A redesign for the masses

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Toyota Camry carries over virtually unchanged from the 2018 redesign.
The base Camry comes with a 203-horsepower, 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated I4 engine, and a hybrid powertrain is also available.
This tester, however, has the larger, 3.5-liter V6, producing a healthy 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.
Power goes to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The XSE V6 is EPA-estimated to achieve 26 miles per gallon combined, matching the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in the Honda Accord.
The Camry isn't quite as fun to drive as the Mazda6 or Hyundai Sonata, but it holds its own on the back roads.
Wheel sizes range from 16 inches on base models to 19 inches on the most loaded versions.
It's even available with a red interior!
The 2019 Toyota Camry starts at under $24,000, but a top XSE V6 goes for $34,600.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new and improved Camry.