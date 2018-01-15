2019 Toyota Avalon bails on bland, doubles-down on daring design

Photos
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-3
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-4
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-1
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-2
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-17
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-8
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-8
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-13
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-6
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-5
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-16
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-9
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-9
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-14
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-10
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-7
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-2
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-3
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-12
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-1
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-exterior-4
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-10
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-24
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-exterior-4
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-exterior-1
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-12
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-8
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-2
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-18
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-4
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-14
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-16
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-9
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-11
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-3
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-10
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-7
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-15
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-17
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-5
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-limited-hybrid-interior-6
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-14
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-18
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-21
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-6
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-20
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-8
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-2
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-22
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-19
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-9
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-18
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-21
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-touring-exterior-19
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-15
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-1
  • 2019-toyota-avalon-xse-interior-3
This is the the fifth-generation Toyota Avalon, unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
The 2019 Avalon will be available with either a new 3.5-liter V6, or in this case a second generation hybrid system.

Photo by Toyota
The whole multiple exhaust tips in a diffuser-like rear bumper valence is selling the "aggressive and sporty" thing a little hard but it doesn't look bad.

Photo by Toyota
Character lines abound on the 2019 Toyota Avalon, with its exterior certainly looking a lot busier than the outgoing model's.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
With as much grille space as the Avalon has up front, some of it had to be fake.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Toyota is employing laser ablation technology to the tail lights of the new Avalon. This gives them a totally unique appearance.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
The front side profile brings to mind the handsome Lexus LC500, and that's a good thing.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
The Limited trim level has available wood accents, sourced from Yamaha.

Photo by Toyota
The 2019 Avalon Limited benefits from an upgraded leather interior that is hopefully feels as good as it looks.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
The 2019 Avalon's standard eight-speed automatic transmission represents a big step forward from the previous generation's six-speed auto.

Photo by Toyota
Qi wireless charging is now standard thanks to a host of upgrades to Toyota's Entune 3.0 infotainment system.

Photo by Toyota
The Touring trim level ditches the Limited's quilted leather for a much racier look.

Photo by Toyota
The Avalon offers a mix of a large capacitive touch screen and dedicated physical buttons for the things you'll be using most. and puts it all in a nice-looking floating stack.

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
One of the coolest features of the fifth generation Avalon is the addition of smart watch integration as well as Alexa connectivity and Apple CarPlay

Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
2019 Toyota Avalon bails on bland, doubles-down on daring design

