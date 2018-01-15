2019 Toyota Avalon bails on bland, doubles-down on daring design

This is the the fifth-generation Toyota Avalon, unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show.
The 2019 Avalon will be available with either a new 3.5-liter V6, or in this case a second generation hybrid system.
The whole multiple exhaust tips in a diffuser-like rear bumper valence is selling the "aggressive and sporty" thing a little hard but it doesn't look bad.
Character lines abound on the 2019 Toyota Avalon, with its exterior certainly looking a lot busier than the outgoing model's.
With as much grille space as the Avalon has up front, some of it had to be fake.
Toyota is employing laser ablation technology to the tail lights of the new Avalon. This gives them a totally unique appearance.
The front side profile brings to mind the handsome Lexus LC500, and that's a good thing.
The Limited trim level has available wood accents, sourced from Yamaha.
The 2019 Avalon Limited benefits from an upgraded leather interior that is hopefully feels as good as it looks.
The 2019 Avalon's standard eight-speed automatic transmission represents a big step forward from the previous generation's six-speed auto.
Qi wireless charging is now standard thanks to a host of upgrades to Toyota's Entune 3.0 infotainment system.
The Touring trim level ditches the Limited's quilted leather for a much racier look.
The Avalon offers a mix of a large capacitive touch screen and dedicated physical buttons for the things you'll be using most. and puts it all in a nice-looking floating stack.
One of the coolest features of the fifth generation Avalon is the addition of smart watch integration as well as Alexa connectivity and Apple CarPlay