2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition packs better brakes and suspension

  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
  • 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition

The 2019 Toyota 86 adds a new TRD Special Edition package this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 24

The tweaks begin with a new TRD-specific body kit, as well as a TRD exhaust.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 24

Under the skin, the 86 TRD Special Edition adds new Sachs suspension dampers, Brembo brakes, larger wheels and stickier tires.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 24

Power still comes from a 2.0-liter, flat-four engine, with 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque if you pick the six-speed manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 24

Do those handling upgrades sound familiar? They're also offered for the 86's twin, the Subaru BRZ, under its optional Performance package.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
5
of 24

Interior dress-up includes lots of red accenting, TRD logos and red stitching.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
6
of 24

On the outside, a yellow-orange-red decal is inspired by Toyota and TRD's heritage graphics.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
7
of 24

Even with all the equipment add-ons, the 86 TRD Special Edition is still a lightweight sports car at just 2,837 pounds.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
8
of 24

Toyota will sell only 1,418 units of the TRD Special Edition, each with an MSRP of $32,420.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
9
of 24

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
10
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
11
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
12
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
13
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
14
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
15
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
16
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
17
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
18
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
19
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
20
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
21
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
22
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
23
of 24

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
24
of 24
Now Reading

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition packs better brakes and suspension

Up Next

Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: People are driving the wheels off the Lamborghini Aventador SV, literally
1:15

AutoComplete: People are driving the wheels off the Lamborghini Aventador SV, literally

by
Toyota's wild mobility concepts will be running at the 2020 Olympics

Toyota's wild mobility concepts will be running at the 2020 Olympics

by
Audi begins building E-Tron electric motors in Hungary

Audi begins building E-Tron electric motors in Hungary

by
Lamborghini recalls Aventador SV because the wheels might fall off

Lamborghini recalls Aventador SV because the wheels might fall off

by
2018 BMW X2 falls short of IIHS awards thanks to head restraints

2018 BMW X2 falls short of IIHS awards thanks to head restraints

by
You can now buy a 1,000-horsepower Corvette from your Chevy dealership

You can now buy a 1,000-horsepower Corvette from your Chevy dealership

by