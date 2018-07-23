2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition packs better brakes and suspension

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Toyota 86 adds a new TRD Special Edition package this year.
The tweaks begin with a new TRD-specific body kit, as well as a TRD exhaust.
Under the skin, the 86 TRD Special Edition adds new Sachs suspension dampers, Brembo brakes, larger wheels and stickier tires.
Power still comes from a 2.0-liter, flat-four engine, with 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque if you pick the six-speed manual transmission.
Do those handling upgrades sound familiar? They're also offered for the 86's twin, the Subaru BRZ, under its optional Performance package.
Interior dress-up includes lots of red accenting, TRD logos and red stitching.
On the outside, a yellow-orange-red decal is inspired by Toyota and TRD's heritage graphics.
Even with all the equipment add-ons, the 86 TRD Special Edition is still a lightweight sports car at just 2,837 pounds.
Toyota will sell only 1,418 units of the TRD Special Edition, each with an MSRP of $32,420.
