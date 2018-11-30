Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Hey look, it's the Suzuki Jimny!
You can't buy the Jimny in the US, but we got to drive one here anyway.
Suzuki imported a Jimny to the US for World Car Awards testing.
Roadshow editors Steven Ewing and Tim Stevens got to drive the Jimny.
It's equal parts tiny and cute.
The Jimny has real off-road chops -- it'll play nicely in the dirt.
Power comes from a tiny, 1.5-liter I4 engine, routed through 5-speed manual transmission.
Top speed? Under 100 miles per hour.
Want a Jimny? Well, too bad, American friend.
Keep scrolling for more Jimny photos.