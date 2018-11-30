  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny
  • Suzuki Jimny

Hey look, it's the Suzuki Jimny!

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 25

You can't buy the Jimny in the US, but we got to drive one here anyway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 25

Suzuki imported a Jimny to the US for World Car Awards testing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 25

Roadshow editors Steven Ewing and Tim Stevens got to drive the Jimny.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 25

It's equal parts tiny and cute.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 25

The Jimny has real off-road chops -- it'll play nicely in the dirt.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 25

Power comes from a tiny, 1.5-liter I4 engine, routed through 5-speed manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 25

Top speed? Under 100 miles per hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 25

Want a Jimny? Well, too bad, American friend.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 25

Keep scrolling for more Jimny photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 25

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 25
Now Reading

The Suzuki Jimny is so fresh and so green, green

Up Next

Jimny crickets, Suzuki's small new SUV is totes adorbs

Latest Stories

2018 LA Auto Show wrap-up: Audi, Jeep, Kia, Porsche and Rivian brought the heat

2018 LA Auto Show wrap-up: Audi, Jeep, Kia, Porsche and Rivian brought the heat

by
Alfa Romeo to add Jeep Compass-based SUV

Alfa Romeo to add Jeep Compass-based SUV

by
Faraday Future's fight against investor Evergrande not going well, report says

Faraday Future's fight against investor Evergrande not going well, report says

by
Mazda studying a rotary with Skyactiv-X technology

Mazda studying a rotary with Skyactiv-X technology

by
Care by Volvo subscription service getting an update in February

Care by Volvo subscription service getting an update in February

by