2019 Subaru WRX STI climbs the hill at Shelsley Walsh

The Subaru WRX STI is a staple at rally-style motorsports events.
Shelsley Walsh is the oldest continuously used hill climb course in the world.
People have been racing at Shelsley Walsh since 1905.
The track is narrow -- you can't run two cars at a time.
The WRX STI is perfect for a track like this.
Turbocharged power and all-wheel-drive grip mean the WRX STI can charge up the hill.
Because of how steep the hill climb is, you rarely need to brake.
At the Bottom S corner, go hard in second gear to shoot yourself up the hill.
Running Shelsley Walsh in the WRX STI takes between 35 and 40 seconds, depending on the driver.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Subaru WRX STI at Shelsley Walsh.