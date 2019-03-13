2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Prototype: A love letter from Japan

  • 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Prototype
Subaru's new STI S209 is underneath that camouflage. 

The S209 is the first STI S-line car to be sold in the US.

The S209 gets a boosted version of Subaru's 2.5-liter flat-4 engine.

Subaru estimates 341 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque are on tap.

The S209 is 1.7 inches wider than a standard STI.

The front and rear tracks are 0.6 inch wider than a stock STI.

Specially developed Dunlop tires offer tremendous grip.

That massive rear wing is the same one found on the STI Type RA.

It's unclear how much the S209 will cost when it goes on sale later this year.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Subaru STI S209.

