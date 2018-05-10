2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is astoundingly opulent

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Rolls-Royce clearly wanted to make a car that embodies every inch of its badge, and it seems that the 2019 Cullinan fits the bill.
The front end's layout is similar to the eighth-generation Phantom's, but the character lines are exaggerated.
Everything is blockier, bulkier.
The Sprit of Ecstasy hood ornament is right where it should be.
Open up the suicide doors (on an SUV, no less!) and you'll find an interior fit for the six-figure price tag.
Under that long hood is Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 putting out 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
It's sent to all four wheels through a transmission of some kind, Rolls-Royce didn't say, but it's probably the Phantom's eight-speed automatic.
Approach the Cullinan and it lowers about 1.5 inches to let you in, raising upon startup.
The Cullinan starts at $325,000, so you'd better start saving those stacks for when it goes on sale.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Rolls-Royce's first SUV ever.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan