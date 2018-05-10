2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is astoundingly opulent

  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce clearly wanted to make a car that embodies every inch of its badge, and it seems that the 2019 Cullinan fits the bill.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
1
of 33

The front end's layout is similar to the eighth-generation Phantom's, but the character lines are exaggerated.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
2
of 33

Everything is blockier, bulkier.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
3
of 33

The Sprit of Ecstasy hood ornament is right where it should be.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
4
of 33

Open up the suicide doors (on an SUV, no less!) and you'll find an interior fit for the six-figure price tag.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
5
of 33

Under that long hood is Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 putting out 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
6
of 33

It's sent to all four wheels through a transmission of some kind, Rolls-Royce didn't say, but it's probably the Phantom's eight-speed automatic. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
7
of 33

Approach the Cullinan and it lowers about 1.5 inches to let you in, raising upon startup.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
8
of 33

The Cullinan starts at $325,000, so you'd better start saving those stacks for when it goes on sale.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
9
of 33

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Rolls-Royce's first SUV ever.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
10
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
11
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
12
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
13
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
14
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
15
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
16
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
17
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
18
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
19
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
20
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
21
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
22
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
23
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
24
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
25
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
26
of 33

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
27
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
28
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
29
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
30
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
31
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
32
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Rolls-Royce / Read the article
33
of 33
Now Reading

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is astoundingly opulent

Up Next

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is the pinnacle of luxury and comfort

Latest Stories

MapLite software developed by MIT could speed autonomy in rural areas

MapLite software developed by MIT could speed autonomy in rural areas

by
Does the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan stack up to its ultra-luxe competition?

Does the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan stack up to its ultra-luxe competition?

by
Tesla pats itself on the back in flashy new video

Tesla pats itself on the back in flashy new video

by
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan preview: The best, made bigger

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan preview: The best, made bigger

by
2018 Jeep Wrangler four-cylinder turbo engine rated up to 23 mpg city

2018 Jeep Wrangler four-cylinder turbo engine rated up to 23 mpg city

by
Uber's self-driving tests will resume in the near future

Uber's self-driving tests will resume in the near future

by