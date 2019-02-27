2019 Ram Heavy Duty is a muscle-packed workhorse

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks are currently the top of the class, with 35,100 pounds of towing capability and 7,680 pounds of payload.
All that capability is thanks to a heavy-duty frame and suspension.
Not to mention a 6.7-liter high-output Cummins diesel engine with 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
The standard-output 6.7-liter diesel I6 is good for 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque, for a maximum tow rating of 22,740 pounds. Not too shabby.
The base 6.4-liter V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque has 18,210 pounds of towing capability.
An optional three-stage air suspension system can be had in Ram's $3,695 Max Tow Package and can keep the truck level when towing.
All 2019 Ram HD trucks have improved brakes, including a new master cylinder, calipers and revised boost rates.
Frequency Response Damping shocks have valves that adjust automatically for a ride that is fairly smooth.
Forward collision warning with emergency braking and full-speed adaptive cruise control are available on these models and they work even with a trailer hooked up.
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty starts at $33,395 for a base Tradesman 2500, while the 3500 begins at $34,845.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this hard-working pickup.