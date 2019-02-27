2019 Ram Heavy Duty is a muscle-packed workhorse

  • 2019 Ram Heavy Duty
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks are currently the top of the class, with 35,100 pounds of towing capability and 7,680 pounds of payload.

Photo:FCA US
1
of 40


All that capability is thanks to a heavy-duty frame and suspension. 

Photo:FCA US
2
of 40


Not to mention a 6.7-liter high-output Cummins diesel engine with 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 40


The standard-output 6.7-liter diesel I6 is good for 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque, for a maximum tow rating of 22,740 pounds. Not too shabby.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 40


The base 6.4-liter V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque has 18,210 pounds of towing capability.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 40


An optional three-stage air suspension system can be had in Ram's $3,695 Max Tow Package and can keep the truck level when towing.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 40


All 2019 Ram HD trucks have improved brakes, including a new master cylinder, calipers and revised boost rates.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 40


Frequency Response Damping shocks have valves that adjust automatically for a ride that is fairly smooth.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 40


Forward collision warning with emergency braking and full-speed adaptive cruise control are available on these models and they work even with a trailer hooked up.

Photo:FCA US
9
of 40


The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty starts at $33,395 for a base Tradesman 2500, while the 3500 begins at $34,845.

Photo:FCA US
10
of 40


Keep scrolling for more photos of this hard-working pickup.

Photo:FCA US
11
of 40

Photo:FCA US
12
of 40

Photo:FCA US
13
of 40

Photo:FCA US
14
of 40

Photo:FCA US
15
of 40

Photo:FCA US
16
of 40

Photo:FCA US
17
of 40

Photo:FCA US
18
of 40

Photo:FCA US
19
of 40

Photo:FCA US
20
of 40

Photo:FCA US
21
of 40

Photo:FCA US
22
of 40

Photo:FCA US
23
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 40

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
34
of 40

Photo:FCA US
35
of 40

Photo:FCA US
36
of 40

Photo:FCA US
37
of 40

Photo:FCA US
38
of 40

Photo:FCA US
39
of 40

Photo:FCA US
40
of 40

2019 Ram Heavy Duty is a muscle-packed workhorse

Go west, young trucker, in the 2019 Ram 1500

