2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is a 550-horsepower super-SUV

The Turbo is the range-topping Porsche Cayenne.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
It starts at $124,600, and escalates quickly from there.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Power comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, making 541 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
With launch control, the Cayenne Turbo can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
A standard air suspension and optional Dynamic Chassis Control give the Cayenne Turbo an incredible ride quality.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Turbo isn't the prettiest Cayenne.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Though I do like the handsome rear end.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
This test car has the optional LED matrix headlights.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Turbo-specific fascia has LED turn signals.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
