2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is a 550-horsepower super-SUV

The Turbo is the range-topping Porsche Cayenne.
It starts at $124,600, and escalates quickly from there.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, making 541 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque.
With launch control, the Cayenne Turbo can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.
A standard air suspension and optional Dynamic Chassis Control give the Cayenne Turbo an incredible ride quality.
The Turbo isn't the prettiest Cayenne.
Though I do like the handsome rear end.
This test car has the optional LED matrix headlights.
The Turbo-specific fascia has LED turn signals.
