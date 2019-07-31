2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid prioritizes performance over efficiency

By make and model
The 2019 Porsche Cayenne now has an E-Hybrid model.
The E-Hybrid pairs a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine.
The end result is an impressive 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
Porsche says the Cayenne E-Hybrid can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds.
The Cayenne E-Hybrid can drive around 20 miles on electric power alone, and at speeds up to 83 mph.
A choice of 19-, 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels are available.
The only real downside to the E-Hybrid package is its herky-jerky brakes, and a slight reduction in cargo capacity.
The 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at $79,900, which means it slots below the Cayenne S.
The 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid is available at Porsche dealers now.
