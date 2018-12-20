2019 Porsche Cayenne: A well-rounded base offering

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This may be the base 2019 Porsche Cayenne, but it's hardly basic.
The Porsche Cayenne is now in its third generation.
Base models use a new turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6, with more power and torque than before.
The base Cayenne will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds.
Thanks to the use of lightweight materials, the Cayenne is 120 pounds lighter than before.
The turbocharged V6 puts out 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission offers smoother, quicker shifts than before.
Standard infotainment tech includes Porsche's Communication Management software with navigation and Apple CarPlay.
Pricing for the base 2019 Cayenne starts at $65,700.
