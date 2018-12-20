2019 Porsche Cayenne: A well-rounded base offering

  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne
This may be the base 2019 Porsche Cayenne, but it's hardly basic.

The Porsche Cayenne is now in its third generation.

Base models use a new turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6, with more power and torque than before.

The base Cayenne will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds.

Thanks to the use of lightweight materials, the Cayenne is 120 pounds lighter than before.

The turbocharged V6 puts out 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission offers smoother, quicker shifts than before.

Standard infotainment tech includes Porsche's Communication Management software with navigation and Apple CarPlay.

Pricing for the base 2019 Cayenne starts at $65,700.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne.

