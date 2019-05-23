2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is a divine droptop

  • 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
The new 911 Speedster combines many of our favorite Porsche attributes.

Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 38

For starters, it's based on the exquisite 911 GT3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 38

The Speedster body style is an iconic bit of Porsche's past.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 38

A 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine sends 502 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 38

The Speedster is only available with a six-speed manual transmission -- as it should be.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 38

This car is absolutely at its best with the top down.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 38

The Heritage Pack looks absolutely appropriate on the Speedster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 38

Only 1,948 of these will be sold worldwide.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 38

The cost of entry in the US? $274,500.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 38

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
26
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
27
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
28
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
29
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
30
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
31
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
32
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
33
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
34
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
35
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
36
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
37
of 38
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
38
of 38
