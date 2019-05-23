2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is a divine droptop

By make and model
The new 911 Speedster combines many of our favorite Porsche attributes.
For starters, it's based on the exquisite 911 GT3.
The Speedster body style is an iconic bit of Porsche's past.
A 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine sends 502 horsepower to the rear wheels.
The Speedster is only available with a six-speed manual transmission -- as it should be.
This car is absolutely at its best with the top down.
The Heritage Pack looks absolutely appropriate on the Speedster.
Only 1,948 of these will be sold worldwide.
The cost of entry in the US? $274,500.
