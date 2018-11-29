The 2019 Nissan Murano gets updated looks inside and out

  • 2019 Nissan Murano
The Nissan Murano crossover gets a facelift inside and out for the 2019 model year.

There's more safety equipment this year, with all Murano trims adding second-row side airbags and front-passenger knee airbags as standard.

All Muranos also add Nissan's Rear Door Alert feature, which sounds an alert if the driver might have left something (or someone) in the back seat.

A 260-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 the only engine choice. It's mated to a continuously variable transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard infotainment tech includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The 2019 Murano will be on sale in December in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Pricing has yet to be announced.

The inside of the Murano receives new trim pieces, as well as diamond-quilted leather on the Platinum trim level.

Up front, the Murano's face receives a new grille with a deeper "V-Motion" shape, as well as new designs for the LED headlights and new LED foglights.

The 18- and 20-inch wheels have also been redesigned this year.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano.

