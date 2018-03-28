2019 Nissan Altima finally gives the people what they want

  • 2019 Nissan Altima
Compared to the outgoing Altima, the 2019 model is 1.1 inches lower, 1 inch longer and 0.9 inches wider.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
All-wheel drive is finally available as an option for any vehicle equipped with the new base engine, a 2.5-liter I4.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
This new I4 puts out 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, and while the displacement is the same as before, about 80 percent of the engine features new or redesigned parts.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
What you can't get with all-wheel drive, though, is the second implementation of Nissan's VC-Turbo engine.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Debuting first on the Infiniti QX50, this engine can change its compression ratio on the fly, offering performance or fuel efficiency depending on the driver's needs.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The VC-Turbo engine is only available on the SR and Platinum trims. Both engines get CVTs.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
In addition to its new looks, all 2019 Altimas receive the same standard infotainment system, packing an 8-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
If safety is what you're after, you'll be happy to know that automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and a driver alertness monitor are all standard.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The 2019 Nissan Altima is available in five trims -- S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum -- and it goes on sale in the fall. Pricing will be announced closer to its release.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Nissan's latest sedan!

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
Photo by Nissan
