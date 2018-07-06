  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Prototype

The 2019 Nissan Altima will go on sale in late 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
1
of 9

This is the sporty-ish Altima SR with the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
2
of 9

The VC-Turbo engine makes 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
3
of 9

The 2019 Altima will also be offered with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
4
of 9

The 2.5-liter engine makes 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
5
of 9

The 2.5-liter Altima can be had with all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
6
of 9

Some 95 percent of the 2.5-liter engine's parts are new.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
7
of 9

The VC-Turbo engine was first seen in the Infiniti QX80.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
8
of 9

"VC" stands for variable compression, because this engine can change its compression rate based on throttle demand.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
9
of 9
Now Reading

2019 Nissan Altima packs VC-Turbo and naturally aspirated power

Up Next

Nissan's iconic GT-R adds much-needed civility for 2018

Latest Stories

Subaru announces pricing for the 2019 Impreza

Subaru announces pricing for the 2019 Impreza

by
Watch Volkswagen's I.D.R race car demolish the Pikes Peak record

Watch Volkswagen's I.D.R race car demolish the Pikes Peak record

by
AutoComplete: Faraday Future invited us to its high-speed testing
1:16

AutoComplete: Faraday Future invited us to its high-speed testing

by
Mitsubishi launching app for usage-based car insurance discounts

Mitsubishi launching app for usage-based car insurance discounts

by
Mazda is recalling 270K older cars to replace Takata airbags

Mazda is recalling 270K older cars to replace Takata airbags

by
Daimler gets permit to test Level 4 self-driving cars on-road in China

Daimler gets permit to test Level 4 self-driving cars on-road in China

by