2019 Nissan Altima packs VC-Turbo and naturally aspirated power

The 2019 Nissan Altima will go on sale in late 2018.
This is the sporty-ish Altima SR with the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine.
The VC-Turbo engine makes 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
The 2019 Altima will also be offered with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine.
The 2.5-liter engine makes 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque.
The 2.5-liter Altima can be had with all-wheel drive.
Some 95 percent of the 2.5-liter engine's parts are new.
The VC-Turbo engine was first seen in the Infiniti QX80.
"VC" stands for variable compression, because this engine can change its compression rate based on throttle demand.