2019 Nissan Altima: Sharper looks, turbo power and a lot more tech

There are a few surprises for the sixth generation of the Altima, Nissan's venerable midsize sedan.
Buyers can add AWD to any Altima equipped with the base, 2.5-liter engine for a $1,350 premium.
The second surprise is the addition of a 2.0-liter turbocharged variable compression engine.
The VC-Turbo engine is a magical bit of engineering that can alter the reach of a piston with every stroke.
The result is a compression ratio that extends from 8:1 for maximum performance to 14:1 for better efficiency.
The VC-Turbo engine produces a healthy 248 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which fully comes alive at 1,600 rpm.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard across the board.
Nissan's ProPilot Assist semiautomated tech is standard on SV grades and above, combining adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping technology.
The 2019 Altima rolls into Nissan showrooms in October, priced from $23,750 for a base S, not including $895 for destination.
