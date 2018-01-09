2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop

The exterior part of the 2019 refresh is subtle, but the biggest change is the addition of the British Union Jack to the Mini's tail lights.
From the side, it's hard to tell what Mini changed with this refresh, though we like the new lightweight alloy wheels.
Optional LED headlights offer improved visibility and are less likely to dazzle oncoming drivers.
The new Mini logo goes full German this time around with a new minimalistic, flattened look.
Mini-logo puddle lights are a first for the brand.
The new puddle light will stay on for 20 seconds after the door is opened and then closed, or indefinitely if the door is left open.
Mini interiors haven't changed much over the years but the updates for 2019 include a center touch screen, new lighting and more leather options.
The Union Jack theme continues inside with optional dash lighting.