2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is van-tastic

Throw drivetrain and engine options into the mix alongside body styles, wheelbases, floor types (metal, plastic, wood) and roof heights, and you have more than 1,700 potential variants of 2019 Sprinter.
From the outside, the Sprinter looks new, but not by much.
The front end in particular bears mentioning, as it adapts the latest Mercedes-Benz design language that applies not only to its vans, but to its passenger cars as well.
There's a new front-wheel-drive layout available with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.
In Europe, buyers can choose between a 3.0-liter diesel and a 2.1-liter diesel with six different outputs (three for RWD, three for FWD).
When it comes to the US, expect at least one gas engine thrown in the mix for good measure, but nothing's been confirmed yet.
In 2019, the lineup will expand even further with the debut of the battery-electric eSprinter.
The Sprinter retains its durable, everything-is-plastic look inside, but changes were made to bring the interior further into the 21st century.
With a 10.25-inch screen, MBUX brings new connectivity to the table thanks to a new digital assistant that understands natural-language requests like, "I'm cold" or "The gas tank is empty."
Order books for the 2019 Sprinter are open now in Europe, with deliveries expected to begin in June. No word on the US just yet.
Keep on scrolling to check out way more pictures of the new Sprinter in a variety of body styles.