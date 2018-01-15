2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 sports new body, new engine

Mercedes-Benz announced at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show that it will introduce a new line of -53 models.
The first three it's showing off are the Mercedes-AMG CLS53, E53 Coupe and E53 Cabriolet.
At the heart of the change is a new inline-6 engine, replacing the -43's V6.
Its output is a meaty 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.
All three models with this new engine come with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.
Instead of using a traditional starter and alternator, Mercedes-AMG replaced both items with a single electric motor.
EQ Boost can provide an extra 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque to the wheels.
It also provides for stop-start functionality and a "gliding" mode that disconnects the engine from the transmission when coasting.
It also has an electric compressor to help build boost and prevent turbo lag.
All three AMG -53 models go on sale later this year.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's latest model and engine.