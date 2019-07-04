2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53: The coupe with four doors

By make and model
This year, Mercedes-AMG added a series of "53" cars to its lineup, all using a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six engine with some mild-hybrid assist.
This is the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53. You might notice that it has four doors and a swoopy coupe roofline.
We're not usually on board with this "four-door coupe" look, but it works well on the CLS53.
The 3.0-liter I6 engine puts out 429 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, sent through a 9-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.
The AMG CLS53 has a traditional, and small truck. Only 11.9 cubic feet of cargo space here, folks.
A mild-hybrid system, called EQ Boost is comprised of an integrated starter/generator sandwiched between the transmission and engine, and helps power the car's 48-volt electrical system.
You can tell a CLS53 apart from a more staid CLS450 thanks to its flashier grille, small rear lip spoiler, quad-tip exhaust and larger 20-inch wheels.
The EPA gives this sedan a fuel economy rating of 21 miles per gallon city, 27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 starts at $79,900, excluding $995 for destination, but the car you see here stickers for just over $108,000.
