2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet: 503 horsepower, topless

  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet is offered in standard and S guises.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Both models use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The base C63 Cabriolet makes 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The C63 S, meanwhile, produces 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

A nine-speed dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The C63 Cabriolet is offered with a powered soft top in a variety of colors.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Mercedes also fits the C63 Cabrio with its awesome Airscarf tech that blows warm air on the back of your neck. Toasty!

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

I have to admit, the red top looks pretty rad against the gray body color of this car.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The Cabriolet is the most expensive version of the C63, with prices starting in the mid-$70,000 range.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
14
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
15
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
16
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
17
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
18
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
20
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
21
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
22
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
23
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
24
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
25
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
26
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
27
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
28
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
29
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
30
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
31
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
32
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet: 503 horsepower, topless

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R is equally at home on road or race track

BMW to debut new production car at Pebble Beach, M850i too

BMW to debut new production car at Pebble Beach, M850i too

by
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: Entry-level, elevated

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: Entry-level, elevated

by
Social media remembers Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler

Social media remembers Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler

by
AutoComplete: Brash Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died
1:20

AutoComplete: Brash Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died

by
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
1:43

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N

by
Waymo strikes self-driving deal with Walmart, Avis, AutoNation and more

Waymo strikes self-driving deal with Walmart, Avis, AutoNation and more

by