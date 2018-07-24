2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet: 503 horsepower, topless

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet is offered in standard and S guises.
Both models use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
The base C63 Cabriolet makes 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
The C63 S, meanwhile, produces 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
A nine-speed dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.
The C63 Cabriolet is offered with a powered soft top in a variety of colors.
Mercedes also fits the C63 Cabrio with its awesome Airscarf tech that blows warm air on the back of your neck. Toasty!
I have to admit, the red top looks pretty rad against the gray body color of this car.
The Cabriolet is the most expensive version of the C63, with prices starting in the mid-$70,000 range.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet.