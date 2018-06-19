  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe
The Mercedes-AMG C43 comes standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive and is the middle ground between the tamer C300 and the wild C63.

This year its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 gains 23 horsepower, for a total of 385 hp.

The two-bar grille design here was previously only used for V8-powered AMGs and the 45 models, but the C43 wears it for 2019.

The C43's all-wheel-drive system sends 31 percent of engine torque to the front wheels and 69 percent to the rear for lively handling.

The new C43 sedan will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and is limited to 130 mph.

Compared the C300, the C43 has different wheels, new fascias, a trunklid spoiler, a rear diffuser, a lower side skirt and four circular exhaust tips.

This year, AMG retuned the C43's suspension and recalibrated its adaptive dampers.

The sports exhaust is loud, crackling and snarling when turned to the "Powerful" mode.

The AMG C43 is much quicker and more invigorating than the C300, but not as wild (or as expensive) as the C63.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is as fun (and stiff) as ever

