The 2019 Mazda3 is now available with all-wheel drive.

You can get AWD on both the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback.

All US-spec Mazda3 cars are powered by a 2.5-liter I4 engine with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

Adding AWD costs an extra $1,400.

The Mazda3's interior is nicely appointed, with fine leather on higher trim levels.

The Mazda3 is arguably the best-driving car in the compact car class.

The sedan and hatchback are both a bit cramped, especially for back-seat passengers.

2019 Mazda3 AWD pricing starts at $24,000 for the sedan and $25,000 for the hatchback.

The new Mazda3 should be hitting dealerships this spring.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mazda3 AWD.

2019 Mazda3 AWD: Four-season friendliness

2019 Mazda CX-9 is the supermodel among three-row, midsize crossover SUVs

