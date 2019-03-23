2019 Mazda3 AWD: Four-season friendliness

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mazda3 is now available with all-wheel drive.
You can get AWD on both the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback.
All US-spec Mazda3 cars are powered by a 2.5-liter I4 engine with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.
Adding AWD costs an extra $1,400.
The Mazda3's interior is nicely appointed, with fine leather on higher trim levels.
The Mazda3 is arguably the best-driving car in the compact car class.
The sedan and hatchback are both a bit cramped, especially for back-seat passengers.
2019 Mazda3 AWD pricing starts at $24,000 for the sedan and $25,000 for the hatchback.
The new Mazda3 should be hitting dealerships this spring.
