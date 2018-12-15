2019 Lexus LX 570: Can this big SUV still cut it?

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Though the platform is now almost a decade old, the LX 570 is still arguably the most off-road capable vehicle in its class.
The 2019 Lexus LX 570 is a big, boldly styled SUV with standard two-row and available three-row seating.
Build quality on the LX is astoundingly good. This is one of the few SUV's on the road that is still built in Japan.
The LX features busier styling than its Toyota badged cousin and as such, its approach and departure angles off-road suffer somewhat.
The LX 570 comes standard with 20-inch wheels, though larger 21-inch wheels are an option.
The Lexus corporate grille works better here than on other models but its still a face only a mother could love.
The LX cuts an impressive figure on the road or in the parking lot, thanks to its massive size and aggressive styling.
Forward lighting on the LX is excellent and unlike some modern LED lighting setups, not so tiring on the eyes.
One of the LX's best party tricks is its split rear hatch.
The top portion of the hatch is power opening and closing.
While the lower section is hand-operated. This lower tailgate, paired with the LX's standard height-adjustable air suspension make loading and unloading a snap.