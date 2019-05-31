2019 Lexus LC 500h is a gorgeous luxury coupe

  • 2019 Lexus LC 500h
Thanks largely to its comically oversized grilles, Lexus hasn't exactly been at the forefront of vehicle design lately, but everything coalesces near perfectly on the LC. 

The hood is long and low, exuding lots of grand-tourer appeal as the bonnet and fenders converge on a pretty set of headlights and a grille that's almost appropriately sized.

Livability is an issue, which chips away at the LC's grand-tourer credentials.

Thanks to its low stance, visibility isn't a problem on long trips, but storage definitely is.

Aside from one tiny cupholder and one slightly larger cubby ahead of the armrest, there's not much space for one's stuff.

The door panels can't hold much more than a single item each, the glove compartment is barely large enough for the owner's manual and the under-armrest storage won't handle more than a small e-reader.

I advise using the second row as a parcel shelf, because as long as there are two adults up front, it's not like humans are capable of fitting back there.

Its 4.7 cubic feet of trunk space is 0.7 cubes smaller than the non-hybrid variant, but they're both on the small side, coming in well behind competitors like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe (14.1 cu.ft.), BMW 8 Series (14.8). 

Considering the long weekend trip is at the heart of grand touring, this is a bummer.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2019 Lexus LC 500h.

