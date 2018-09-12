2019 Lexus ES gets camera sideview mirrors

  • 2019 Lexus ES with Digital Outer Mirror tech
A pair of 5-inch screens near the base of the Lexus ES' A-pillars replace traditional exterior-mounted glass mirrors.

Sleek stanchion camera housings are said to cut drag on the 2019 ES versus conventional mirrors, but Lexus isn't saying by how much.

Side-view camera mirrors have been a concept car fixture for decades, but now are starting to appear in production in overseas markets.

Lexus is claiming its tech is a "world first" in a production car, but Audi confirmed its upcoming E-Tron electric SUV will have similar tech earlier this year. 

Who will make it to market first?

5-inch screens should provide a crisp, backlit view, day or night.

The substitution of a side camera allows for slightly better forward outward visibility, too.

The camera's field of view changes when the driver flicks the turn signal, or if he or she puts the car in reverse.

The 2019 Lexus ES hits US dealers this month, but Digital Outer Mirrors will not be available here any time soon -- for now, the tech will be limited to Japan.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of Lexus' new Digital Outer Mirrors.

