2019 Lexus ES 300h is plush elegance

  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h
  • 2019 Lexus ES 300h

The 2019 Lexus ES starts at $39,600 plus $1,025 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

As tested, our ES 300h hybrid comes in at $49,730 including destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Specifically, the hybrid model starts at $41,410.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Lexus ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Bolstered by electric power, total system output is 215 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

With a CVT channeling power to the front wheels, the ES 300h can achieve 43/45 city/highway mpg.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The ES is outfitted with one of the most comfortable and high-quality cabins in the business.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

An Apple CarPlay-compatible 12.3-inch display sits atop the dash and looks great, but the Remote Touch Interface that controls it can be frustrating to use.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Standard driver-assistance features include collision-mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, road sign recognition and automatic high beams.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Trunk space is generous at 16.7 cubic feet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Now Reading

2019 Lexus ES 300h is plush elegance

Up Next

2019 Lexus UX 200 is an aggressive-looking small luxury crossover

Latest Stories

Roadshow Asks: Do you like the 2020 Toyota Supra?

Roadshow Asks: Do you like the 2020 Toyota Supra?

by
Audi plans Q3-sized EV crossover, report says

Audi plans Q3-sized EV crossover, report says

by
Stop & Shop's grocery pods will bring the store to your house

Stop & Shop's grocery pods will bring the store to your house

by
2019 Ram HD to offer a Sport package, but don't get too excited

2019 Ram HD to offer a Sport package, but don't get too excited

by
Jeep running pilot programs for car sharing, subscriptions

Jeep running pilot programs for car sharing, subscriptions

by