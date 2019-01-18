2019 Lexus ES 300h is plush elegance

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Lexus ES starts at $39,600 plus $1,025 for destination.
As tested, our ES 300h hybrid comes in at $49,730 including destination.
Specifically, the hybrid model starts at $41,410.
The Lexus ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Bolstered by electric power, total system output is 215 horsepower.
With a CVT channeling power to the front wheels, the ES 300h can achieve 43/45 city/highway mpg.
The ES is outfitted with one of the most comfortable and high-quality cabins in the business.
An Apple CarPlay-compatible 12.3-inch display sits atop the dash and looks great, but the Remote Touch Interface that controls it can be frustrating to use.
Standard driver-assistance features include collision-mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, road sign recognition and automatic high beams.
Trunk space is generous at 16.7 cubic feet.
Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h.