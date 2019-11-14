2019 Range Rover Sport comes with mild-hybrid boost

  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

The HST is the newest model in the Range Rover Sport lineup.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 27

The HST uses a new 3.0-liter, mild-hybrid I6 engine.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 27

In its P400 guise, the 3.0-liter I6 makes 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 27

A less-powerful P360 version is available, with 355 hp.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 27

The HST gets unique 21-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior accents. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 27

LED headlights are standard.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 27

The Range Rover Sport has all-wheel drive, and with Land Rover's legendary capability, it can really go anywhere.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 27

The Range Rover Sport is expensive, though. This HST model costs over $100,000 as tested.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 27

The 2019 Range Rover Sport is on sale now.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 27

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 27
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 27
Now Reading

2019 Range Rover Sport comes with mild-hybrid boost

Up Next

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: A looker inside and out

Latest Stories

Enter to win a free dash cam from our best list*

Enter to win a free dash cam from our best list*

by
Ford Mustang Mach-E leaks ahead of LA Auto Show debut

Ford Mustang Mach-E leaks ahead of LA Auto Show debut

by
Tesla trademarked Cybertruck and 'Cybrtrk' ahead of its planned debut

Tesla trademarked Cybertruck and 'Cybrtrk' ahead of its planned debut

by
Uber fined $650 million by New Jersey over driver classification

Uber fined $650 million by New Jersey over driver classification

by
2021 BMW i4 details revealed: 80-kWh battery, 530 hp, 373-mile range

2021 BMW i4 details revealed: 80-kWh battery, 530 hp, 373-mile range

by