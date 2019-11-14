2019 Range Rover Sport comes with mild-hybrid boost

The HST is the newest model in the Range Rover Sport lineup.
The HST uses a new 3.0-liter, mild-hybrid I6 engine.
In its P400 guise, the 3.0-liter I6 makes 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
A less-powerful P360 version is available, with 355 hp.
The HST gets unique 21-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior accents.
LED headlights are standard.
The Range Rover Sport has all-wheel drive, and with Land Rover's legendary capability, it can really go anywhere.
The Range Rover Sport is expensive, though. This HST model costs over $100,000 as tested.
The 2019 Range Rover Sport is on sale now.
