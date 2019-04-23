2019 Range Rover HSE P400e promises 31 miles of electric range

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
For the 2019 model year, Land Rover has added plug-in hybrid variants to its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.
The larger Range Rover HSE P400e downsizes to a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain but steps up to 398 combined horsepower and 472 pound-feet of total torque.
The rest of the powertrain is unchanged consisting of an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Land Rover's Terrain Response 4x4 system.
A reasonably large 13.1 kWh battery pack lives beneath the rear cargo floor.
After a 14-hour 110-volt charge from a wall outlet, the PHEV will roll for a claimed 31 miles of pure electric range.
Using a more robust 240-volt wall box or Level 2 public charger will shorten the charge time to just over 3 hours.
During my testing, however, the SUV's real-world electric range varied pretty wildly and was often lower than Land Rover's estimates.
On one hand, the PHEV is only about $1,000 more than the HSE V6 and offers a lot more torque from its electrified powertrain.
On the other hand, my week with the Range Rover HSE P400e didn't leave me with much confidence in this PHEV variant.
Check out the full review of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P400e for more details or keep on clicking for more photos.