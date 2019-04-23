2019 Range Rover HSE P400e promises 31 miles of electric range

For the 2019 model year, Land Rover has added plug-in hybrid variants to its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The larger Range Rover HSE P400e downsizes to a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain but steps up to 398 combined horsepower and 472 pound-feet of total torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The rest of the powertrain is unchanged consisting of an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Land Rover's Terrain Response 4x4 system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

A reasonably large 13.1 kWh battery pack lives beneath the rear cargo floor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

After a 14-hour 110-volt charge from a wall outlet, the PHEV will roll for a claimed 31 miles of pure electric range.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Using a more robust 240-volt wall box or Level 2 public charger will shorten the charge time to just over 3 hours.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

During my testing, however, the SUV's real-world electric range varied pretty wildly and was often lower than Land Rover's estimates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

On one hand, the PHEV is only about $1,000 more than the HSE V6 and offers a lot more torque from its electrified powertrain.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

On the other hand, my week with the Range Rover HSE P400e didn't leave me with much confidence in this PHEV variant.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Check out the full review of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P400e for more details or keep on clicking for more photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
49
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
50
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
51
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
52
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
53
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
54
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
55
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
56
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
57
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
58
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 Range Rover HSE P400e promises 31 miles of electric range

Up Next

2020 Range Rover Evoque may be the world's most fashionable SUV

Latest Stories

The 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance is a little bit different, still great

The 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance is a little bit different, still great

7:51
Tesla Models S and X get more range, new lease on life

Tesla Models S and X get more range, new lease on life

by
Elon Musk says Tesla will make a leaf blower, for some reason

Elon Musk says Tesla will make a leaf blower, for some reason

by
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp summertime stunner

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp summertime stunner

by
Ford wants the trademark for Scout and Bronco Scout, report says

Ford wants the trademark for Scout and Bronco Scout, report says

by