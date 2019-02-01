2019 Lamborghini Huracán Evo: Sharper, sleeker speedier

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Huracán Evo is the replacement for the Huracán Coupe.
The Huracán Evo gets the same 5.2-liter V10 engine form the Huracán Performante.
There's also all-new new aero and a completely redesigned rear.
The exhausts have been moved higher and a new fixed spoiler has been added.
New vents at the front calm the air flowing down the side of the car.
And new intakes on the side help with cooling, as well as giving the Evo a slightly more aggressive look.
The V10 engine is naturally aspirated and Lamborghini even lists the cylinder firing order for you, if you're interested.
That beast of an engine is on show.
There's a new brain onboard, the LDVI system, that helps the Evo predict what you need it to do.
That new fixed spoiler gives a tremendous amount of downforce.
The underbody also contributes to that downforce.
There's a new 8.4-inch touchscreen that adds Apple CarPlay.
Out on track the Huracán Evo feels like a huge improvement over the outgoing car.
It truly drives as well as it looks.
Lamborghinis were never meant to be track cars, but the latest crop from the Italian supercar maker has excelled on circuits around the world.
The Huracán Evo is still easy to drive on regular roads.
And it will work perfectly if you just want to pose on Miami Beach.
But if you want to set a great lap time, it will not disappoint.