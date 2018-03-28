2019 Kia Optima brings a fresh face and revised tech to New York

  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    1
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    2
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    3
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    4
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    5
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    6
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    7
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    8
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    9
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    10
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    11
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    12
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    13
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    14
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    15
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    16
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    17
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    18
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    19
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    20
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    21
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    22
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    23
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    24
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    25
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    26
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    27
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    28
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    29
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    30
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    31
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    32
    of 55
  • Kia Optima New York Auto Show 2018
    33
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    34
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    35
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    36
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    37
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    38
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    39
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    40
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    41
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    42
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    43
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    44
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    45
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    46
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    47
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    48
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    49
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    50
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    51
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    52
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    53
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    54
    of 55
  • 2019 Kia Optima
    55
    of 55

The Kia Optima makes its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Even though the midsize sedan segment is shrinking, Kia's offering packs a nice host of updates.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Improved technology with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard on all models.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

A choice of four-cylinder engines are available, two of which have turbochargers.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The base S and LX gets a 2.4-liter I4.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The range-topping SX gets a 2.0-liter turbo.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The midrange EX models get a 1.6-liter turbo engine that has less power than the naturally aspirated 2.4 used in other models.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The most noticeable change up front is the addition of LED running lights.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The Optima gets some slightly different wheel designs for 2019.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Optima.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More
1 of 55
|

2019 Kia Optima brings a fresh face and revised tech to New York

Published:
Up Next
2019 Toyota RAV4 SUV debuts in NY w...
54

Latest Stories

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

by
US-market 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric breaks cover in New York

US-market 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric breaks cover in New York

by
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will cost you $47,495

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will cost you $47,495

by
Super 8 RoadM8 concept looks nicer than its hotel rooms

Super 8 RoadM8 concept looks nicer than its hotel rooms

by
Nissan says Altima raises the bar for the next Sentra and Maxima

Nissan says Altima raises the bar for the next Sentra and Maxima

by
In person with the 2019 Cadillac XT4

In person with the 2019 Cadillac XT4

by