2019 Kia Optima brings a fresh face and revised tech to New York

The Kia Optima makes its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
Even though the midsize sedan segment is shrinking, Kia's offering packs a nice host of updates.
Improved technology with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard on all models.
A choice of four-cylinder engines are available, two of which have turbochargers.
The base S and LX gets a 2.4-liter I4.
The range-topping SX gets a 2.0-liter turbo.
The midrange EX models get a 1.6-liter turbo engine that has less power than the naturally aspirated 2.4 used in other models.
The most noticeable change up front is the addition of LED running lights.
The Optima gets some slightly different wheel designs for 2019.
