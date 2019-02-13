2019 Kia Niro is a multifaceted fuel-miser

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Kia Niro starts at $23,490 plus $995 for destination.
My fully optioned example is $33,245 as tested.
The Niro comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor paired with a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The front-wheel-drive-only hybrid makes 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is 46 miles per gallon in the city and 40 mpg highway.
In top Touring trim, the Niro's spacious cabin is a nice and comfortable place to be with decent interior materials and supportive leather seats.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on a 7-inch touchscreen. My tester sports an 8-inch touchscreen with embedded navigation.
Available driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Cargo space with the rear seats upright is 19.4 cubic feet and 54.5 cubic feet with the second row folded.
