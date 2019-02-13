2019 Kia Niro is a multifaceted fuel-miser

  • 2019 Kia Niro
The 2019 Kia Niro starts at $23,490 plus $995 for destination.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

My fully optioned example is $33,245 as tested.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The Niro comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor paired with a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The front-wheel-drive-only hybrid makes 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 46 miles per gallon in the city and 40 mpg highway.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

In top Touring trim, the Niro's spacious cabin is a nice and comfortable place to be with decent interior materials and supportive leather seats.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on a 7-inch touchscreen. My tester sports an 8-inch touchscreen with embedded navigation. 

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Available driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Cargo space with the rear seats upright is 19.4 cubic feet and 54.5 cubic feet with the second row folded.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Click or scroll further for more images of the 2019 Kia Niro Touring.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
30
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
38
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
39
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
45
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
46
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
47
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
48
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
49
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
50
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
51
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
52
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
53
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
54
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
55
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
56
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
57
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
58
of 58
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
