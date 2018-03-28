  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
  • 2019 Kia K900
Kia's full-size luxury barge sports a slick new exterior.     

Caption by / Photo by Kia
The headlights have dual-tier LED running lights that remind me of the taillights on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.     

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Both the grille and lower air dam are impressively wide, and the side is devoid of any sharp angles that don't scream "luxury."

Caption by / Photo by Kia
In keeping with tradition, there's a good amount of physical switchgear inside for navigating the infotainment and climate controls.    

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Speaking of infotainment, all K900s get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system that can also be controlled with a physical dial down by the shift lever.     

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included, as is wireless charging.   

Caption by / Photo by Kia
If that's not enough, you can jam a 12.3-inch screen into the gauge cluster and slap a 9.7-inch head-up display above it.     

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Under the hood is a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.     

Caption by / Photo by Kia
It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.    

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of the new K900.

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Photo by Kia
Get comfortable in the 2019 Kia K900

