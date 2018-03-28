Get comfortable in the 2019 Kia K900

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Kia's full-size luxury barge sports a slick new exterior.
The headlights have dual-tier LED running lights that remind me of the taillights on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Both the grille and lower air dam are impressively wide, and the side is devoid of any sharp angles that don't scream "luxury."
In keeping with tradition, there's a good amount of physical switchgear inside for navigating the infotainment and climate controls.
Speaking of infotainment, all K900s get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system that can also be controlled with a physical dial down by the shift lever.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included, as is wireless charging.
If that's not enough, you can jam a 12.3-inch screen into the gauge cluster and slap a 9.7-inch head-up display above it.
Under the hood is a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.
It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of the new K900.