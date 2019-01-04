2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: No apologies needed

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
If the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT isn't fast enough for you, feast your eyes on the Trackhawk.
Yes, Jeep stuffed the 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 Hellcat engine under the hood of an SUV. The result is pure American power.
With 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque under the driver's right foot, the Trackhawk is always ready to party.
This 5,300-plus-pound, all-wheel-drive SUV can scoot to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 180 mph.
An eight-speed automatic transmission gets power to the pavement.
A Jeep with quad exhausts? Yes, ma'am!
Huge Brembo brakes provide incredible stopping power, with 16-inch rotors with 6-piston calipers up front, as well as 14-inch rotors with 4-piston calipers out back.
The Uconnect infotainment system features performance pages where drivers can set up parameters for the launch control.
The 2019 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk starts at $86,650, but can quickly climb to a six-figure price tag. The tester here comes in just a few hundred bucks under that lofty $100,000 mark.
2018 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk