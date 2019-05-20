2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is wild and wonderful

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to Jaguar's absolutely bonkers XE SV Project 8.
The carbon fiber body panels are bespoke to the Project 8.
That huge rear wing is adjustable and functional.
The XE Project 8 rides on 20-inch wheels.
Under the hood is a supercharged, 5.0-liter V8.
Carbon fiber diffuser extensions are silly and wonderful.
On the road, the Project 8 is a total hoot.
Huge, carbon-ceramic brakes provide incredible stopping power.
The Project 8 isn't cheap: $187,500 to start.
