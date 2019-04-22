2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: A ferocious, 550-horsepower family wagon

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Jag expands its popular F-Pace lineup with a new performance-focused SVR trim level for 2019.
Punching up power is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. That works with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Jaguar says the F-Pace SVR will hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and cover the quarter-mile in 12.3 seconds at 115 mph.
According to the EPA, the F-Pace SVR will return an estimated 16 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.
For sharper handling, the SVR gets unique tuning for the Bilstein adaptive dampers, stiffer springs, a thicker rear antiroll bar and 21-inch wheels.
If the 21-inch wheels aren't quite big enough for you, Jaguar offers optional 22-inchers.
More aggressive looks come courtesy of new front bumpers, vented hood and exclusive front fenders with functional vents.
The cabin of the F-Pace SVR features performance seats with special quilted inserts, SVR steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters and gear selector from the F-Type sports car.
Infotainment functions are taken care by Jaguar's InControl Touch Pro system with a 10-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities can also be added as part of a $300 option package.
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has a base price of $79,990, which doesn't included $1,025 for destination.