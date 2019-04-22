2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: A ferocious, 550-horsepower family wagon

  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-2
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-3
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-4
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-5
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-6
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-7
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-8
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-9
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-10
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-11
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-12
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-13
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-14
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-15
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-16
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-17
  • 2019-jagaur-f-pace-svr-18
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-10
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-11
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-12
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-13
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-14
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-15
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-16
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-17
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-18
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-19
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-20
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-21
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-22
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-23
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-24
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-25
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-26
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-27
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-28
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-29
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-1
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-19
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-2
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-3
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-32
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-4
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-5
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-30
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-31
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-32
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-33
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-34
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-35
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-36
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-37
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-38
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-39
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-40
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-41
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-42
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-43
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-44
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-45
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-6
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-7
  • 2019-jaguar-f-pace-svr-1-8

Jag expands its popular F-Pace lineup with a new performance-focused SVR trim level for 2019. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Punching up power is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. That works with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Jaguar says the F-Pace SVR will hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and cover the quarter-mile in 12.3 seconds at 115 mph. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

According to the EPA, the F-Pace SVR will return an estimated 16 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

For sharper handling, the SVR gets unique tuning for the Bilstein adaptive dampers, stiffer springs, a thicker rear antiroll bar and 21-inch wheels. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

If the 21-inch wheels aren't quite big enough for you, Jaguar offers optional 22-inchers. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

More aggressive looks come courtesy of new front bumpers, vented hood and exclusive front fenders with functional vents. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The cabin of the F-Pace SVR features performance seats with special quilted inserts, SVR steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters and gear selector from the F-Type sports car. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Infotainment functions are taken care by Jaguar's InControl Touch Pro system with a 10-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities can also be added as part of a $300 option package.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has a base price of $79,990, which doesn't included $1,025 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
10
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
11
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
12
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
13
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
14
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
15
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
16
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
17
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
18
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
39
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
40
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
41
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
42
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
43
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
44
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
45
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
62
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
63
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jaguar
64
of 64
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Now Reading

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: A ferocious, 550-horsepower family wagon

Up Next

2020 Jaguar XE: More aggressive looks and better tech

Latest Stories

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp summertime stunner

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp summertime stunner

by
Ford wants the trademark for Scout and Bronco Scout, report says

Ford wants the trademark for Scout and Bronco Scout, report says

by
Nvidia claps back at Elon Musk's 'inaccurate' hardware comparison

Nvidia claps back at Elon Musk's 'inaccurate' hardware comparison

by
Yamaha patent drawings hint at its future electric motorcycle plans

Yamaha patent drawings hint at its future electric motorcycle plans

by
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will go electric by 2022, report says

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will go electric by 2022, report says

by