2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400: The elder-statesman sports sedan

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Infiniti Q50 starts at $36,545, including $995 for destination.
The Q50 Red Sport 400 starts at $52,245. My tester comes out to $58,435.
Power for the Red Sport comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 producing 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.
From the base Q50 with a 2.0-liter I4 to the Red Sport, all trims use a seven-speed automatic transmission, and come standard with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional across the board.
The EPA estimates the Q50 Red Sport 400 to achieve 20 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg highway.
After five years on the market, the Q50's interior design still looks great. It's a comfortable cabin, too.
The Q50's greatest downfall is its antiquated infotainment that doesn't even offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
At 13.5 cubic feet, trunk space is generous for the compact sports sedan segment.
On the driver assistance front, only automatic emergency braking comes standard, but features like adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist are optional.
Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400.