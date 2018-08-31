2019 Indian Chief, Roadmaster and Springfield get a tech-heavy refresh

  • 2019-indian-springfield-03
  • 2019-indian-springfield-09
  • 2019-indian-springfield-07
  • 2019-indian-springfield-10
  • 2019-indian-springfield-02
  • 2019-indian-springfield-06
  • 2019-indian-springfield-01
  • 2019-indian-springfield-11
  • 2019-indian-springfield-13
  • 2019-indian-springfield-05
  • 2019-indian-springfield-04
  • 2019-indian-springfield-12
  • 2019-indian-springfield-08
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-05
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-07
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-14
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-28
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-03
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-01
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-26
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-17
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-18
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-04
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-10
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-12
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-11
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-09
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-02
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-20
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-22
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-23
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-13
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-16
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-25
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-27
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-21
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-19
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-24
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-08
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-15
  • 2019-indian-roadmaster-06
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-02
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-14
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-12
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-08
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-13
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-09
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-15
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-07
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-01
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-05
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-11
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-03
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-10
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-04
  • 2019-indian-chief-vintage-06
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-06
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-16
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-08
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-14
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-07
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-01
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-15
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-11
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-04
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-13
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-03
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-09
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-12
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-10
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-05
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-02
  • 2019-indian-chief-dark-horse-17

2019 Indian Springfield

Indian's 2019 lineup of heavy bikes include a number of big technological upgrades.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
1
of 73

All of the classic post-war American styling that people want from a big Indian is still there.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
2
of 73

But now the bikes feature advanced tech like rear-cylinder deactivation.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
3
of 73

Different ride modes mean that your Indian will be able to suit your needs no matter the weather or road conditions.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
4
of 73

Indian based its updates for 2019 on feedback from customers and dealers.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
5
of 73

What didn't change was the high level of fit and finish, beautiful chrome and paint that sets American cruisers apart from their Japanese rivals.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
6
of 73

The 2019 Chief, Roadmaster and Springfields also get the addition of an upgraded stereo system on certain trim levels.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
7
of 73

The stereo is speed sensitive and has a dynamic equalizer to help make sure your music can be heard clearly anywhere.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
8
of 73

Big American V-twins like the Thunder Stroke 111 aren't meant to be silky smooth and quiet, but that doesn't mean they can't be efficient and intelligent.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
9
of 73

At low speeds or while stuck in traffic, the rear-cylinder deactivation system will kick in and reduce the amount of heat that the bike puts off, aiding rider comfort.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
10
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
11
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
12
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
13
of 73

2019 Indian Roadmaster

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
14
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
15
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
16
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
17
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
18
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
19
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
20
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
21
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
22
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
23
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
24
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
25
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
26
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
27
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
28
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
29
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
30
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
31
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
32
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
33
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
34
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
35
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
36
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
37
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
38
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
39
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
40
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
41
of 73

2019 Indian Chief Vintage

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
42
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
43
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
44
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
45
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
46
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
47
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
48
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
49
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
50
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
51
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
52
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
53
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
54
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
55
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
56
of 73

2019 Indian Chief Dark Horse

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
57
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
58
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
59
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
60
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
61
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
62
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
63
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
64
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
65
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
66
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
67
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
68
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
69
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
70
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
71
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
72
of 73

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
73
of 73
Now Reading

2019 Indian Chief, Roadmaster and Springfield get a tech-heavy refresh

Up Next

2019 Indian Scout gets new safety tech and a USB charger

Latest Stories

Volvo teases potentially self-driving 360c concept in videos

Volvo teases potentially self-driving 360c concept in videos

by
Indian gets real techy on its 2019 Chiefs, Springfields and Roadmasters

Indian gets real techy on its 2019 Chiefs, Springfields and Roadmasters

by
Byton: Automotive design driven by autonomous tech

Byton: Automotive design driven by autonomous tech

by
Top 10 most American-made cars for sale on Labor Day

Top 10 most American-made cars for sale on Labor Day

by
Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

by
2019 Lexus RC shows off freshened face ahead of Paris debut

2019 Lexus RC shows off freshened face ahead of Paris debut

by