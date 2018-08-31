2019 Indian Chief, Roadmaster and Springfield get a tech-heavy refresh

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Indian's 2019 lineup of heavy bikes include a number of big technological upgrades.
All of the classic post-war American styling that people want from a big Indian is still there.
But now the bikes feature advanced tech like rear-cylinder deactivation.
Different ride modes mean that your Indian will be able to suit your needs no matter the weather or road conditions.
Indian based its updates for 2019 on feedback from customers and dealers.
What didn't change was the high level of fit and finish, beautiful chrome and paint that sets American cruisers apart from their Japanese rivals.
The 2019 Chief, Roadmaster and Springfields also get the addition of an upgraded stereo system on certain trim levels.
The stereo is speed sensitive and has a dynamic equalizer to help make sure your music can be heard clearly anywhere.
Big American V-twins like the Thunder Stroke 111 aren't meant to be silky smooth and quiet, but that doesn't mean they can't be efficient and intelligent.
At low speeds or while stuck in traffic, the rear-cylinder deactivation system will kick in and reduce the amount of heat that the bike puts off, aiding rider comfort.