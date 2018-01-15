Photos
The 2019 Veloster gets a more grown-up face that should age well.

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

New coupe-like styling makes it more "young professional" and less "boy racer."

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

A restyled rear end gives the new Veloster a more dignified look that's a lot less busy.

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

The 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle Nu engine should return stellar numbers in terms of fuel economy but don't expect to win a lot of traffic light drag races.

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

The eight-inch touchscreen features multi-touch as well as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and available nav.

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

The outgoing car's interior felt a little thrown together, but this new interior is a lovely place to spend time.

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read First Take
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster proves that sensible doesn't mean boring

Published:
