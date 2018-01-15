The 2019 Veloster gets a more grown-up face that should age well.
New coupe-like styling makes it more "young professional" and less "boy racer."
A restyled rear end gives the new Veloster a more dignified look that's a lot less busy.
The 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle Nu engine should return stellar numbers in terms of fuel economy but don't expect to win a lot of traffic light drag races.
The eight-inch touchscreen features multi-touch as well as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and available nav.
The outgoing car's interior felt a little thrown together, but this new interior is a lovely place to spend time.