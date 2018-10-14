The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is a fun EV with a solid driving range

  • 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is the automaker's newest all-electric car.

With a 64-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the Kona Electric offers a 258-mile driving range.

The Kona Electric is also quite punchy, with its motor rated for 201 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque.

Acceleration to 60 miles per hour takes just 7.6 seconds and the car's top speed is limited to 104 mph.

The Kona Electric gets bodywork tweaks to help improve aerodynamics, cutting its drag coefficient to just 0.29.

Cargo room is the same as the non-electric model, at 19.2 cubic feet with the seats up and 45.8 with them down.

A full charge on a Level 2 charger will take less than 10 hours, Hyundai says. High-speed charging capability is included as standard.

The Kona Electric will be offered in three trim levels, with features including a host of active-safety tech, wireless phone charging, a head-up display and LED headlights.

Hyundai plans to launch the Kona Electric in California first, as EV sales are strongest in that state, before rolling it out nationwide.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric.

