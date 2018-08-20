2019 Honda Pilot is a family hauling home run

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The third-generation Honda Pilot gets a host of updates for the 2019 model year, including a new front fascia with standard LED low beams.
Out back, the Pilot gets new taillights with integrated LED back-up lights and a new rear bumper.
The Pilot's interior is still as well-built and comfortable as ever.
The majority of the 2019 Honda Pilot's changes have to do with tech, the centerpiece of which is the SUV's new 8-inch touchscreen that now includes a volume knob.
You can even rearrange the Android-based infotainment system's app tiles just like you can with your smartphone.
A new 7-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster replaces last year's 4.2-inch unit.
The Honda Pilot seats up to eight, but our top-trim tester seats only seven thanks to its second-row captain's chairs.
With 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, the Pilot's 3.5-liter V6 moves the 4,319-pound SUV with a respectable amount of shove.
It's surprising how the Pilot can corner with a minimal amount of body roll.
The refreshed 2019 Honda Pilot is on sale now.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Honda Pilot.