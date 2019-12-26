2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is a matte-black throwback

Harley's 2019 Street Glide special is big in pretty much every respect.
It's got a big engine -- 114 cubic inches.
It's got a big curb weight -- 798 pounds before you add any fluids.
It's also got a big price tag of nearly $30,000.
The other thing it's got that's big is its personality.
I didn't expect to enjoy this massive cruiser as much as I did.
And while I don't think I'm going to rush out and buy one, I do truly appreciate what makes the brand special.
Everything about the Street Glide is beautifully built and feels like a quality piece.