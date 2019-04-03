2019 GMC Sierra Denali gets innovative design

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 GMC Sierra Denali is the latest entry in the red-hot full-size truck segment.
The wheelbase has been extended for 2019, resulting in more room for rear-seat passengers.
The Denali is only available in Crew Cab guise, though you can opt for a short or long bed.
The coolest trick on the truck is the MultiPro six-way tailgate. It can transform into a step so you can easily climb into the bed.
It can also function as a desk, perfect for working on the job site.
The Denali is the top trim, so lots of chrome is to be expected.
A 5.3-liter V8 engine is standard, but a beefier 6.2-liter V8 is optional, both of which can be paired with two- or four-wheel drive.
The Sierra Denali is the first to get a rear camera mirror, for a wide-angle view of what's going on behind the truck.
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali starts at $58,000, but with the bigger engine and a few option packages tacked on, the truck you see here tops out at $67,735, including $1,595 for destination.
