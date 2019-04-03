2019 GMC Sierra Denali gets innovative design

  • 2019 GMC Sierra Denali
The 2019 GMC Sierra Denali is the latest entry in the red-hot full-size truck segment.

The wheelbase has been extended for 2019, resulting in more room for rear-seat passengers.

The Denali is only available in Crew Cab guise, though you can opt for a short or long bed.

The coolest trick on the truck is the MultiPro six-way tailgate. It can transform into a step so you can easily climb into the bed.

It can also function as a desk, perfect for working on the job site.

The Denali is the top trim, so lots of chrome is to be expected.

A 5.3-liter V8 engine is standard, but a beefier 6.2-liter V8 is optional, both of which can be paired with two- or four-wheel drive.

The Sierra Denali is the first to get a rear camera mirror, for a wide-angle view of what's going on behind the truck.

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali starts at $58,000, but with the bigger engine and a few option packages tacked on, the truck you see here tops out at $67,735, including $1,595 for destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this fancy-pants truck.

