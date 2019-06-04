2019 Genesis G90: High luxury, higher value

By make and model
The 2019 Genesis G90 starts at $70,345.
My tester checks in at $74,845.
The G90 comes standard with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, but my example has a 5.0-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque.
Regardless of engine, all G90s use an 8-speed automatic transmission that can send power to the rear wheels or all four when equipped with all-wheel-drive.
The V6 G90 achieves an EPA-estimated 17 miles per gallon city and 24 mpg highway. My tester is estimated at 16/24 city/highway mpg.
This Genesis offers some of the world's best seat comfort.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen sits front and center, but curiously, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are missing.
Standard driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Trunk space is relatively small at 15.7 cubic feet.
