2019 Ford Shelby GT-S Mustang supercharges the rental car experience

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Shelby unveiled its GT-S Mustang Thursday in Gardena, California. The car will be available to rent via Sixt rent-a-car.
Under the hood lies a supercharged, 5.0-liter V8 pumping more than 600 horsepower through a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The limited-edition rental gets model-specific striping.
The new Shelby also features Sixt badging.
The black-and-orange theme inside and out mirrors the rental car brand's colors.
Two different color schemes will be offered.
It's probably safe to assume Sixt doesn't want you doing burnouts like this with your rented Shelby Mustang.
The orange-and-black scheme looks especially sinister at sunset.
Only 20 of these cars will be available to rent, at Sixt locations in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.
Click or scroll through for more photos of the 2019 Ford Shelby GT-S Mustang.