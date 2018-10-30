2019 Ford GT drops 39 pounds thanks to new Carbon Series option

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Carbon Series is the third special-edition Ford GT, following on the racy Competition Series and the Gulf Heritage.
This version focuses on saving weight, with Carbon Series cars losing 39 pounds compared with a standard Ford GT.
Weight-loss strategies include equipping carbon-fiber wheels, titanium lug nuts and a titanium exhaust.
The Carbon Series also uses a polycarbonate rear hatch with extra venting, and deletes the interior cupholders.
Compared with the more extreme Competition Series, the Carbon version does retain the Ford GT's radio and air conditioning.
The center of the car is unpainted, allowing exposed carbon fiber to show through.
Other than the weight-loss tweaks, the Carbon Series is mechanically identical to any other Ford GT.
An optional accent package lets buyers elect to slather the mirrors and center stripe in silver, orange, red or blue.
The inside of the Ford GT also has more exposed carbon fiber than normal models, with details like the door sills, air vents and center console all finished in the material.
Ford hasn't said how much the Carbon Series will cost, but notes that it tells GT customers the supercar starts at just below $500,000.