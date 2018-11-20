2019 Ford F-150 Raptor: A supercar among trucks

  • 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Recaro seat
Ford's F-150 Raptor is renowned for its jumping ability, and for 2019, it's even more capable whether its wheels are on the ground or not.

I attended Ford Performance Racing School's Raptor Assault program.

Tuition for the single-day program is included in the purchase price of a new Raptor, you just have to get to Utah.

For 2019, the Raptor's visuals remain unchanged, and I'm 100 percent OK with that.

New Trail Control driveline smarts function like low-speed cruise control, modulating power and braking at each corner, whether you're climbing, descending or on the level.

Like other F-150 models, the Raptor's cabin has fallen behind some of its domestic competition, but it's still not a bad place to be.

New Recaro seats are available with contrasting blue trim. They're a noticeable improvement over the Raptor's old chairs.

The Raptor's gauge cluster is a wealth of information and options, but it's also sometimes a little fiddly.

The Raptor remains one of the fastest point-to-point vehicles on the market when the going gets rough.

For 2019, the Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 remains rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

It's a great engine with wall-to-wall power, but it could use a more visceral soundtrack.

My, what big eyes you have.

New fender graphics are available for 2019.

Ford wisely started tucking the Raptor's exhaust up close to the rear bumper to improve the truck's departure angle. (The first-gen Raptor often left tough trails with its exhaust pipe crimped by errant rocks.)

Our instructors led the way in these decked-out Raptor Assault-wrapped and accessorized trucks.

What brand truck is this? Go on, guess...

Fox's Live Valve electronically controlled shocks are tied to a network of sensors that keep tabs on everything from the chassis to steering angle and throttle position.

They even know when you're in mid-air, and firm up accordingly.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.

