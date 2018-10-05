2019 Ford Edge Titanium: Getting a little better

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Visually, the 2019 Edge gets a new hood, fascias, grille and liftgate.
The front fenders and doors carry over for the 2019 update.
Wheel designs are also new on the 2019 Ford Edge.
On the inside, only the center console was redesigned, with a new rotary shift knob.
All non-ST Edges are now powered by 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 horsepower with 275 pound-feet of torque.
The transmission upgrades from a six-speed to an eight-speed automatic.
With front-wheel drive, the 2019 Edge returns an estimated 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.
All-wheel drive is optional on the 2019 Edge and adds $1,995 to the price tag.
The 2019 Edge features a tow capacity of 3,500 pounds.
The 2019 Ford Edge is on sale and starts $30,990, including a $995 destination charge.